Iran still waiting for EU’s practical measures to implement JCPOA

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Germany’s Political Directorate-General of the Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse in Tehran on Wednesday.

Stressing that Iran has constantly abided by its obligations under the nuclear deal (JCPOA) so far and the IAEA has confirmed that, Kamalwandi said "if Iran does not benefit from the JCPOA, continuation of the commitments will be meaningless [for it]."

He added that while Iran has received positive signals from the European side with regard to the JCPOA, given time limits and intensifying economic pressures, it is waiting for the immediate action on the part of the Europeans to find solutions to deal with US’ unilateral sanctions.”

Kamalwandi also emphasized the need for continued cooperation between the two sides to find appropriate solutions to pass this period.

Germany’s Political Directorate-General of the Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse, for her part, expressed appreciation to Iran for remaining committed to the JCPOA, saying “given the novelty of the issue in the history of international relations, the European side is looking for innovating ways to confront US sanctions, the results of which will be announced soon.”

The German official also welcomed the continuation of bilateral cooperation with regard to the JCPOA, saying that she would convey the Iranian side’s viewpoints on the issue to her country.

The two sides also discussed some other bilateral issues in the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that the German ambassador to Tehran was accompanying the Germany’s Political Directorate-General of the Federal Foreign Office during the meeting.

