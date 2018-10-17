Baeidinejad slams distortion of his speech by BBC

"There is nothing more despicable than what BBC Persian language news channel that claims to be professional, did distorting the words of Iranian ambassador to London, during the Oxford Union session on Tuesday; it is very loathsome that they falsely quoted him and are happy about that! They must doubt either the validity of its reporter or their news managing process," his tweet reads.

Also, in another post on his twitter account, he pointed to his speech in Oxford University, saying "we never tried to start a proxy war with #SaudiArabia. We assisted the only legitimate government of #Syria against the threat from #Daesh. Unlike the #UnitedStates we were given authorization to enter the country."

Iran, unlike US, has entered Syria under the official invitation and permission of the Arab country, he reiterated.

