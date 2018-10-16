Iran-Uzbekistan trade volume to hit $1bn

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with representatives of private companies in Arak, Markazi province.

Pointing to the determination of the two countries' presidents for increasing the volume of trades from $400 million to $1 billion in their last year’s meeting in the Kazakh capital city of Astana, the envoy highlighted that achieving this goal is among priorities of Uzbek officials.

Saying that there are good potentials in Markazi province in the fields of construction materials, agriculture, pharmacy, and oil and gas, the envoy added that Uzbekistan is ready to cooperate and enhance the trading volume with the province.

In his two-day visit to the province, Abdullaev met with the officials and visited different companies, seeking to promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

