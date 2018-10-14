  1. Politics
14 October 2018 - 16:44

Uzbek envoy:

Uzbekistan keen on expanding economic ties with Iran

Uzbekistan keen on expanding economic ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Uzbekistan Ambassador to Iran Bakhodir Abdullaev said his country is keen to expand bilateral ties and boosting cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

Noting that currently some 117 factories are active in Uzbekistan that are jointly owned by Iranian-Uzbek investors, Abdullaev pointed to Tashkent's intention to expand relations with Tehran.

The envoy made the remarks in a meeting with senior officials of Markazi province, during his two-day visit to Arak, the province’s capital.

He noted that a large number of people from the Iranian industrial city are currently active in the Uzbekistan’s business sector.

Abdullaev said Uzbek investors are well acquainted with potential fields of cooperation in the province, calling for enhancing the ties, which could benefit the both sides.

The trade volume between Uzbekistan and Markazi province is so little and plans should be drawn to multiply the economic interactions, he added.

The senior official said there is no limitation in visa issuance for economic delegations, and visa applications by Iranian businesses and chambers are dealt with in only two days.

Iran and Uzbekistan have historical and cultural commonalities and hold many common stances with regard to regional and international issues.

MR/4429983

News Code 138688

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News