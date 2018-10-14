Uzbekistan keen on expanding economic ties with Iran

Noting that currently some 117 factories are active in Uzbekistan that are jointly owned by Iranian-Uzbek investors, Abdullaev pointed to Tashkent's intention to expand relations with Tehran.

The envoy made the remarks in a meeting with senior officials of Markazi province, during his two-day visit to Arak, the province’s capital.

He noted that a large number of people from the Iranian industrial city are currently active in the Uzbekistan’s business sector.

Abdullaev said Uzbek investors are well acquainted with potential fields of cooperation in the province, calling for enhancing the ties, which could benefit the both sides.

The trade volume between Uzbekistan and Markazi province is so little and plans should be drawn to multiply the economic interactions, he added.

The senior official said there is no limitation in visa issuance for economic delegations, and visa applications by Iranian businesses and chambers are dealt with in only two days.

Iran and Uzbekistan have historical and cultural commonalities and hold many common stances with regard to regional and international issues.

