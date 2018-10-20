Expert says Iran inks contract with Syria in petrochemical, agricultural fields

Turning to the necessity of further participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria’s rebuilding process after the establishment of stability and security in this country, he added, “under the current circumstances, Syria has not yet attained complete stability, so that investor cannot invest in this country for rebuilding purposes, because, some parts of this country are still at the control of terrorists while the other parts are controlled by other countries such as Turkey.”

He reiterated, “since countries [including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and even Turkey] have played major role in spread of unrest and insecurity in Syria, these countries are not trusted by Syrian government and Damascus cannot easily trust them and in the short run, these countries will definitely face a negative response for entering into Syria with the aim of rebuilding this Arab country.”

Elsewhere he emphasized, “Islamic Republic of Iran has signed and sealed important contracts with Syria in various petrochemical, industrial and agricultural fields but the government cannot disclose them due to some considerations.”

He called on the government to support private sector in line with materializing its economic objectives in relevant fields.

