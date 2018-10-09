  1. Technology
9 October 2018 - 14:21

Iran, Japan stress scientific coop.

Iran, Japan stress scientific coop.

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami stressed the expansion of cooperation with Japan in the field of technical and vocational education.

In a meeting with the president of Japan Council of International Exchanges Dr. Matsuzawa on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Science and Technology in the Society on Tuesday, Gholami stressed the expansion of educational, technology and research cooperation with Japan's training centers.

In the meeting, Gholami said Iran-Japan scientific cooperation is highly regarded for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, reminding that the two countries also enjoy a good history of relations in political and economic fields.

Matsuzawa, for his part, announced his Council's readiness to pursue scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the stability of Iran across the region, and with reference to the historical, cultural and civiliational history of great nations of Iran and Japan.

LR/4425527

News Code 138514
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News