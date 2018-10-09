Iran, Japan stress scientific coop.

In a meeting with the president of Japan Council of International Exchanges Dr. Matsuzawa on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Science and Technology in the Society on Tuesday, Gholami stressed the expansion of educational, technology and research cooperation with Japan's training centers.

In the meeting, Gholami said Iran-Japan scientific cooperation is highly regarded for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, reminding that the two countries also enjoy a good history of relations in political and economic fields.

Matsuzawa, for his part, announced his Council's readiness to pursue scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the stability of Iran across the region, and with reference to the historical, cultural and civiliational history of great nations of Iran and Japan.

