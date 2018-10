The meeting will be led by Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director General for consular affairs Ali Chegini and the Director-General of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Yuryevich Vyazalov in Moscow.

The two sides will discuss consular issues, including visa facilitation, implementation of consular agreements, and consular cooperation to address the problems of Iranian residents, as well as the opening of new consulates in both countries, during the meeting.

