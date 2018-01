TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iran and Switzerland held the fourth meeting for developing consular cooperation in terms of providing better services to the nationals of the two countries on Monday in Tehran.

The fourth joint consular meeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland was held on Monday at the central building of Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

The consular delegations from Iran and Switzerland exchanged views on issues like increasing popular contacts, easing the passenger traffic of the national of the two countries, and some other consular issues.

YNG/ 4207206