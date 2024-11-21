Iran launches new centrifuges in response to BoG resolution

In a joint statement, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the passing of the resolution as a politically motivated, unrealstic and counterproductive move.

"The head of AEOI ordered effective measures, including the launch of a significant collection of new and advanced centrifuges of various types," the joint statement reads.

"It is clear, these measures are being taken in order to protect the country's interests and further develop the peaceful nuclear industry, in line with the growing national needs and within the framework of Iran's rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," the statement further reads.

"At the same time, technical and safeguards cooperation with the IAEA will continue, as in the past, within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement," it adds.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran remains ready for constructive engagement with relevant parties based on international legal principles and standards," it says, concluding that "the principled policy of protecting the rights and interests of the great Iranian nation and developing a peaceful and indigenous nuclear program will continue with seriousness."

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday again ordering Iran to improve cooperation with the agency and asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring, diplomats were quoted as saying by Reuters.

The resolution was put forward by France, Germany and Britain, supported by the United States.

Russia, China and Burkina Faso voted against the resolution. It was approved with 19 yes votes, 3 no, and 12 abstentions.

Iran had warned the Western countries about the resolution that was drafted despite all Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

