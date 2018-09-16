  1. Politics
Terrorists prepare for staging chemical provocation in Idleb

MOSCOW, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Russian Ministry of Defense revealed reliable information which affirms that terrorist groups transported canisters containing chlorine gas to the area of Basanqoul, 20 km to the southwest of Idleb City in framework of their preparations for staging a chemical attack with the aim of accusing the Syrian Arab Army of it.

Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim in Lattakia Vladimir Savchenko said in a statement issued on Friday that terrorist groups brought canisters of chlorine to the village of Basanqoul in preparation for making a new provocation through using chemical weapons against civilians.

Savchenko indicated that chlorine canisters were brought by terrorists of the so-called “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” which is the new name of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization which is listed on the list of international terrorism.

SANA

