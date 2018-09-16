Terrorists prepare for staging chemical provocation in Idleb

Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim in Lattakia Vladimir Savchenko said in a statement issued on Friday that terrorist groups brought canisters of chlorine to the village of Basanqoul in preparation for making a new provocation through using chemical weapons against civilians.

Savchenko indicated that chlorine canisters were brought by terrorists of the so-called “Hayat Tahrir al-Sham” which is the new name of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization which is listed on the list of international terrorism.

SANA