ICT min. calls ISO for defining standards in social media

In a Wednesday meeting with ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica in Tehran, the Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology proposed defining of standards in social media, such as those required for preserving the rights of users and protecting kids in this space.

He went on to say that Iran is fully ready to cooperate with ISO in this regard.

Mujica, for his part, welcomed the suggestion and said that establishing standards in cyberspace and users’ rights is essential and highlighted the need to protect kids in social media.

In his three-day visit to Tehran, Mujica also held meetings with first vice-president Es’hagh Jahangiri and chief of Iran’s Department of Environment Isa Kalantari.

