Governor of Iran Central Bank to set off for Russia

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian embassy in Moscow, Hemmati will meet and exchange views with his Russian counterpart and other senior officials during his visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

He is also slated to follow up on the agreements reached at the 14th Iran-Russia joint economic commission’s meeting that was held in March between Iran’s minister of economy and Russia’s minister of energy.

The document signed between the two sides comprised as many as 14 memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the fields of electricity, nuclear energy, transportation, industry, trade, customs, and banking transactions.

