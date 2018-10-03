  1. Economy
3 October 2018 - 10:26

Governor of Iran Central Bank to set off for Russia

Governor of Iran Central Bank to set off for Russia

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati will depart for Moscow on Wednesday to work on the implementation of agreements signed during the recent visit of President Putin to Tehran.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian embassy in Moscow, Hemmati will meet and exchange views with his Russian counterpart and other senior officials during his visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

He is also slated to follow up on the agreements reached at the 14th Iran-Russia joint economic commission’s meeting that was held in March between Iran’s minister of economy and Russia’s minister of energy.

The document signed between the two sides comprised as many as 14 memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the fields of electricity, nuclear energy, transportation, industry, trade, customs, and banking transactions.

MS/IRN83052705

News Code 138311
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News