Iran enjoys high capability to boost oil exports at intl. level

Iran has high capability of exporting gas to the neighboring states and other countries, he reiterated.

Speaking on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week International Forum, he said, “statistics show that power plant and industrial sectors account for maximum gas consumption share.”

Given the environmental issues discussed, it is predicted that gas consumption will experience a significant growth in the next few years up by 2030, he maintained.

Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the major gas producers in the world, he said, adding, “most neighbors will use Iranian gas in the near future, so that it is logical to prepare infrastructures for exporting gas to neighboring countries.”

He pointed to gas-supply project in the country and said, “100 and 95 percent of urban and rural areas of the country have been supplied with gas respectively. In the same direction, gas has been supplied to most industrial and petrochemical industries of the country.”

CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamid-Reza Araghi once again reiterated that Iran has high potential to transmit its gas to the neighboring states and other countries in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) form.

