KNTU to cooperate with Swedish universities on Condition Monitoring Engineering

In an interview with Mehr News correspondent, Khaki-Sedigh said that the cooperation of K. N. Toosi University of Technology with the universities of Sweden is under study and, if finalized, we will develop joint courses.

He added that in the field of Condition Monitoring and Maintenance of Industrial Systems Engineering, we will develop joint courses in graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Khaki-Sedigh emphasized "K. N. Toosi University of Technology holds 7 joint international courses, with Russia, the Netherlands and France.

