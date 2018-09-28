Macron tries to complete Trump's project

The evidences suggest that French President, Emmanuel Macron, is once again planning to get involved in a "predetermined game" over bringing up the issue of making a "complementary agreement" regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action at the United Nations General Assembly, and then ask Washington to return to the nuclear deal if Iran agrees to restrain its missile and regional capabilities!

Wall Street Journal writes accordingly; "France’s President Emmanuel Macron plans to resurrect his proposal for “JCPOA Plus,” a plan that referred to as for the US to stay dedicated to the accord as world powers work out a parallel understanding on restrict Iran’s missile program and press Tehran on its regional insurance policies."

It continues, "Iran and Europe level out that the deal was restricted to the nuclear program and that UN displays repeatedly have licensed that Iran has been abiding by the phrases of the pact."

As the Wall Street Journal has emphasized, the issue of "complementing the nuclear deal" has long been raised by the French, and this trend has continued after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA. While some of our statesmen are pleased with the agreement between the European and the Trump's government (regarding the JCPOA), secret deals were made between the United States and Europe.

Although our statesmen focus on the words of Donald Trump at the Security Council meeting, and are awaiting the analysis of his speeches, Macron is now the one person responsible for directing this game in the form of a joint synergy between the White House and the Elysees Palace! Here are some points that need to be taken into consideration:

It has been repeatedly reported that since the beginning of 2017, the French have started a dangerous project on "limiting Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities" along with Trump's government.

The report of the Wall Street Journal and dozens of similar reports show that the French would never act towards reviving the JCPOA, but they would rather pave the way for giving benefits to Europe (and subsequently the United States). It should be noted that there is a huge and significant gap between the French authorities' real and ideal face.

Elysee Palace officials have opened a special account on our optimism, and they are fast trying to complete their joint game with US officials against our country. Undoubtedly, we will witness the adoption of other anti-Iranian positions by the French during the United Nations General Assembly's meeting in New York.

In this political summit, without making a realistic effort to revive the JCPOA, Macron will urge Iran to make fundamental revisions on its missile, defense and regional policies so that US can take more and more advantages. It should not be forgotten that Macron's commitments to Netanyahu and Trump remain strong.

As emphasized, even the Trump's government withdrawal from the nuclear deal couldn't affect the commitment of the French officials to Washington and Tel Aviv regarding their joint project of "Iran's full disarmament".

Here it is emphasized that the French have taken the most dangerous game in opposition to our nation and the Iranian system, and they intend to keep on this game until they reach their goal (which is also the White House goal), namely, "Isolation of Iran in the region". In this equation, the passive and optimistic approach of our diplomacy apparatus towards France government is serving as a catalyst that has come to the aid of the French officials.

MNA/TT