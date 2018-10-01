Veep offers congratulations on founding of People's Republic of China

The Iranian first vice-president Es’hagh Jahangiri has congratulated the the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in a message to the Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang.

In the message, Jahangiri has wished well-being and happiness for the people of the PRC, expressing hope that "in the new era, through close cooperation, we will be able to take effective steps to secure mutual interests and achieve agreements between high-ranking officials of the two countries, especially in the economic sectors."

KI/4418088