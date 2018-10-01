  1. Politics
Veep offers congratulations on founding of People's Republic of China

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The first vice-president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Es’hagh Jahangiri has sent a message to the Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang, congratulating him on the the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In the message, Jahangiri has wished well-being and happiness for the people of the PRC, expressing hope that "in the new era, through close cooperation, we will be able to take effective steps to secure mutual interests and achieve agreements between high-ranking officials of the two countries, especially in the economic sectors."

