Romania backs JCPOA wholeheartedly: Romanian FM

In this get-together meeting, Romanian foreign minister pointed to the age-old and amicable relationship between Iran and Romania and said that his country is interested in broadening bilateral relationship in all areas.”

He went on to say that his country will continue to support EU positions on JCPOA and said, “Romania will throw its heavyweight for implementation of JCPOA on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).”

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is an important international deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in mid-July 2015, he said, adding, “Romanian government is fully aware of this issue that other issues such as regional problems cannot be resolved using JCPOA.”

Maintaining JCPOA is very important for Romania in economic terms, he opined.

Turning to the current crises in the Middle East region, he expressed his satisfaction with Iran’s positive approach to resolve regional crises.

For his part, Hamid Moayyer pointed to the US pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which indicates disrespect of US President Trump to the international laws and conventions in the country.

He termed the upcoming meeting in the United Nations as an opportunity to support JCPOA and expressed his special thanks to the Romanian officials in supporting JCPOA.

