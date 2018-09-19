Iranian GR wrestlers win three gold medals in Junior World C’ships

In the final contest of 55kg category, Pouya Naserpour conceded 4 points to Armenia’s Tigran Minasyan, early in the game, however, he had a great comeback with a 9-0 run and gained his first junior world gold medal.

Mohammad Saravi, in 87kg category final, defeated Switzerland’s Ramon Rainer Betschart in the final bout by performing two impressive gut wrenches.

And in 130kg category, Amin Mirzazadeh outplayed Armenia’s David Ovasapyan 5-0 and won the third gold medal for Iran.

This trio led to securing the top team spot of the event on Tuesday night with 75 points, while Russia and Kyrgyzstan stand next.

Junior World Championships started on September 17 in Slovakia’s Trnava and it will wrap up on September 23.

Here are the full results of competitions on Tuesday

Team Scores

GOLD – Iran (75 points)

SILVER – Russia (72 points)

BRONZE – Kyrgyzstan (50 points)

Fourth – Armenia (50 points)

Fifth – India (47 points)

GR 55kg

GOLD – Pouya Mohammad NASERPOUR (IRI) df. Tigran MINASYAN (ARM), 9-4

BRONZE - Emin SEFERSHAEV (RUS) df. Nurtazin KERIMBERDI UULU (KGZ), 6-1

BRONZE - Vijay VIJAY (IND) df. Cihat LIMAN (TUR), via fall

GR 63kg

GOLD - Erbol BAKIROV (KGZ) df. Hassan Hassan Ahmed MOHAMED (EGY), via fall.

BRONZE - Azamat KAIROV (RUS) df. Hrachya POGHOSYAN (ARM), 3-1

BRONZE Krisztian VANCZA (HUN) vs. Sagar SAGAR (IND), 9-0

GR 77kg

GOLD - Islam OPIEV (RUS) df. Sajan SAJAN (IND), 8-0

BRONZE - Akzhol MAKHMUDOV (KGZ) df. Kamal Ameer BEY (USA), 8-1

BRONZE - Per KURE (NOR) df. Dmytro GARDUBEI (UKR), 4-1

GR 87kg

GOLD - Mohammadhadi SARAVI (IRI) df. Ramon BETSCHART (SUI)

BRONZE - Ilia ERMOLENKO (RUS) df. Temuri TCHKUASELIDZE (GEO), 4-2

BRONZE - Nazarshah FATULLAYEV (AZE) df. Maimaiti KAISAIER (CHN), 5-1

130kg

GOLD - Amin Mohammadzaman MIRZAZADEH (IRI) df. David OVASAPYAN (ARM), 5-0

BRONZE - Franz RICHTER (GER) df. Beka MAKARIDZE (GEO), 10-0

BRONZE - Cohlton SCHULTZ (USA) df. Ante MILKOVIC (CRO), 7-1

