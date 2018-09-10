Moscow: Terrorists in Syria able to produce chemical weapons

In an interview with Sputnik Agency, Syromolotov indicated that terrorists in Syria and Iraq “have scientific and technical documents to produce chemical weapons and they have chemical equipment and facilities, and they of course receive a certain material and technical support from abroad.”

“I don’t want to predict with regard to the possible participation of persons or legal entities from the Western states in supplying terrorists in Syria with chemical substances,” he said.

The Russian diplomat noted that there are field information on that terrorists are preparing for provocations through using chemical weapons in Syria, pointing out that the Syrian side regularly reports accurate information to the Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in this regard.

He added that on August 17th, the Security Council was informed on handing several canisters of chlorine to a camp of militants near Halouz village in Idleb province.

On the efforts of combating terrorism, Syromolotov said that according to the standards of the operation of combating terrorism in Idleb and as a general rule, preparations are underway for this operation carefully and confidentially with the participation of all the parties taking into consideration the humanitarian sides.

He continued that “there is a terrorist gang that exploits the establishment of the de-escalation zone in Idleb and they are fortified in it as they launch attacks against civilians and positions of the Russian armed forces, and Russia can’t stand still towards their crimes.”

He added that during the bilateral meetings, officials of the Turkish regime demanded from Russia “not to use force” to liberate Idleb from terrorists.

With regard to reducing the number of Russian forces in Syria in framework of combating terrorism, Syromolotov said that reducing the Russian military presence in Syria is continued and it is related to the success in eliminating the remnants of terrorists on the ground and enhancing the Syrian armed forces.

SANA/MNA