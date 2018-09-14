  1. Politics
Saudi-led coalition should agree on non-war solution for Yemen: Jaberi Ansari

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Senior Aide to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said that Saudi-led coalition should accept that war is not a solution for Yemen’s crisis.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRIB on Thursday night when he was briefing about results of his three-day trip to Geneva.

As long as the Saudi-led coalition gambles on victory in the Yemen war, there is no practical way to exit this crisis, he highlighted. There is no possibility of their gaining a victory in the war, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that political and serious dialogue among Yemeni sides is the only solution. “We continue our efforts in this regard.”

Elsewhere in his remarks he touched upon his meetings with European External Action Service Helga Schmid as well as representatives of German, British, French, and Italian foreign ministries, saying that latest developments of the region were discussed and all sides conferred on ways to end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Jaberi Ansari went on to say that he had also briefed the European diplomats on the outcome of the recent talks between, Iran, Russia and Turkey on the ongoing process to bring back peace to Syria.




    

