Araghchi, Pres. Ghani confer on ways to overcome water shortage

During the meeting on Thursday, Iranian Deputy Foreing Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, and Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, highlighted the need to expand economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transport and transit, as well as financial and banking affairs.

They also conferred on issues related to climate change and water shortage, voicing their respective country's resolve to make water as a case for closer cooperation between the two sides.

The two also stressed the need for coordinating efforts to combat takfiri terrorist groups, given the recent terrorist attacks carried out by ISIL in Afghanistan.

In other meetings held between Araghchi and other Afghan officials, issues related to bilateral relations, the latest developments in Iran nuclear deal following the US pullout, regional developments and combating terrorism were also discussed.

On the first day of his visit to Kabul, Araghchi took part at the first trilateral meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Iran, Afghanistan and India, aimed at increasing economic cooperation.

MS/4402201