Iran calls for realistic regional, intl. aid in combating terrorism in Afghanistan

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Es’hagh Al-Habib, made the remarks in his address to the United Nations Security Council's session on “the Situation in Afghanistan” on Sep. 17.

The full text of the Iranian envoy’s speech at the UNSC's session is as follows:

Madam President,

We extend our gratitude for the organization of this meeting. My gratitude also extends to Ambassador Saikal of Afghanistan for his statement. I should also thank Mr. Yamamoto, SRSG and the head of UNAMA, for his briefing.

At a time when Afghanistan experiences such severe hardships, what it needs most is further robust and sustained international support. This is of the utmost importance in order to respond to the existing challenges of this country; for achieving a lasting peace and stability in this country and the region; and for promoting its sustainable socio-economic development.

As a neighboring country, Iran continues to contribute to and support for the promotion of Afghanistan’s stability, political-security conditions and socio-economic development. Certain efforts are underway to ensure that such a contribution is carried out in an institutionalized and a sustained manner.

We also continue our endeavors in promoting regional efforts supporting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan. In this regard, the development plan of Iran’s Chabahar Port will indeed have a significant impact on the promotion of trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan. Any attempt to disrupt this vital project will only play into the hands of those who do not want peace and progress for the Afghan people.

Security remains Afghanistan’s major challenge. It is one of the main requirements for long-term stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan. Therefore, enhancing its security situation should be pursued as a high priority.

In this context, counter-terrorism efforts must have the highest priority. The recent terrorist acts claiming the lives of innocent civilians further proves that the threat of terrorists groups, including Daesh, should not be underestimated. Iran will continue to support Afghanistan’s Government in its struggle against terrorist groups.

The need for sustained regional and international support in countering terrorists in Afghanistan is crucial. However, it needs to be achieved in a realistic manner.

Another source of concern in the security field in Afghanistan is the increase in civilian casualties. This includes the targeting of Shia communities and religious sites resulting in high civilian casualties. This trend needs to be prevented.

To enhance the democracy, political institutions, and national unity in Afghanistan, every effort should be made to ensure that upcoming elections be held and result in success for the country. Iran will continue its constructive role in this regard.

We continue to support and commend the dedicated work of UNAMA and the United Nations agencies in providing development and reconstruction assistance to Afghanistan. Sustained ownership and partnership with the Afghan Government are needed in order to utilize the best potential of UNAMA and the United Nations system to deliver the necessary services in priority areas as advised by Afghanistan’s Government.

Despite the progress achieved, there remains challenges and threats in Afghanistan that need further sustained international support. In this context, we welcome the convening of the Geneva Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan which is to take place in November.

The international community should remain resolute in securing a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

In turn, Iran will continue its full support to the fraternal people and Government of Afghanistan in their endeavor to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in their country. This is what they deserve.

I thank you, Madam President.

