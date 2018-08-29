Afghanistan says there is no dispute with Iran over Helmand

Deputy Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs for Management and Resources Nasir Ahamad Andisha said in a TV program that Tehran and Kabul have signed an agreement on their water share from Helmand River in 1972. The document clearly determines the water right of each country while introducing various solutions for the probable future disputes, he added.

There are some options for settling disputes between the two countries in relation to Helmand water and there is no need for any other solution, he said, highlighting that Afghanistan has no disagreement with Iran on this issue.

Also, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Mohammad Gul Khulmi said that the issue of sharing water between Iran and Afghanistan is already a decided one, IRNA reported on Wednesday. Elsewhere he claimed that Iran has the right to obtain 850 million cubic meters of water from the river per year, while documents show that it has get some 1800 million cubic meters annually.

The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said Sunday at Hala Khorshid TV program that Iran has many approaches to acquire its water right from Helmand River, adding that continuous talks are underway with Kabul on the issue.

Stretching for 1,150 km, Helmand River rises from Hindu Kush Mountains and ends in Hamun Lake in Iran. Iran says that Afghanistan is not granting the water right of Hamun Lake which has led to drought and sand and dust storms in the Iranian region.

MAH/IRN83016056