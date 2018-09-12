Iran volleyball begins world c’ships with commanding win

The 19th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship began jointly in Italy and Bulgaria on Sunday, September 9.

The national Iranian men's volleyball team began the competitions with a commanding victory over Puerto Rico.

Iran defeated the Latin American country in three straight sets (25-19, 25-14, 25-18).

The Iranian team is seeded in Group D of the competitions along with the national teams of Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, Cuba, Poland and Finland.

FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is held every four years, and the Iranian national team has been present in 1970, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions. The sixth place which the Iranian team achived in the last edition of the tournament was its best result so far.

This is the first time the tournament is jointly-hosted by more than one country. A number of 24 national teams are competing in the event, which will wrap up on September 30.

