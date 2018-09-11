Iran to face Puerto Rico in 6th appearance at FIVB World C’ship 

Iran is in Pool D and will face rival teams from Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, Cuba, Poland and Finland.

Iran and Puerto Rico’s volleyball squads will meet on Wednesday for the second consecutive editions of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in Bulgaria after meeting in Poland in 2014 where Iran won in straight sets.

This is the sixth appearance at a World Championship for Iran and the fifth for Puerto Rico.

Iran finished in sixth place in the previous edition of the FIVB World Championship, and ranked 10th in the 2018 Nations League.

The 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is the 19th staging of the tournament hosted by Italy and Bulgaria from 9 to 30 September 2018. 24 national teams are competing in four groups of six. The second round of the competitions will kick off on 21 September with the 14 teams that have advanced from their group stage. The champion team will be determined on 30 September.

The schedule for Pool D in group stage:

Iran vs Puerto Rico – 12 Sep. at 18:30

Iran vs Bulgaria – 13 Sep. at 22:10

Iran vs Cuba – 15 Sep. at 18:30

Iran vs Poland – 17 Sep. at 22:00

Iran vs Finland – 18 Sep. at 18:30

Iran will play all of its group stage games in Bulgaria.

MS/4399929