12 September 2018 - 09:57

Iranian computer scientists bag 4 medals at IOI 2018

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s brightest young computer scientists took home four medals after competing at the 2018 International Olympiad in Informatics in Japan.

The 30th edition of International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) was held in Tsukuba, Japan, from September 1 to September 8. Over 900 participants from 85 countries took part at the event.

Iran’s team of four finished the competitions with four medals. Mohammad Mahdavi snatched the gold medal of the event, while Keivan Rezaei and Mehrdad Saberi bagged silver each. Seyed Mahdi Sadegh Shobeiri settled for the bronze medal.

The International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), the second largest olympiad after International Mathematical Olympiad, is an annual competitive programming competition for secondary school students.

The previous edition of the event was hosted by Iran, during which the Iranian team finished in fourth place after Japan, China, and Russia with one gold medal and three silver medals.

The IOI 2019 will be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

