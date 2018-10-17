Iran’s intl. cryptography conf. calls for submissions

The 3th International Conference on Combinatorics, Cryptography and Computation (I4C2018) is calling for submission of original research papers in the areas of algorithms, theory of computation, computational complexity, and combinatorics related to computing.

Papers reporting on experimental and applied research of general algorithmic interest are also welcome.

Special consideration will be given to research that is motivated by real-world problems. Experimental and applied papers are expected to show convincingly the usefulness and efficiency of the algorithms discussed in a practical setting.

The topics of interest include (but are not limited to): Algorithmic Game Theory; Algorithms and Data Structures; Complexity Theory; Cryptography, Reliability and Security, and Database Theory; Computational Algebra, Geometry, and Number Theory; Graph Theory; and Parallel and Distributed Computing.

Those interested have until October 26 to send in their submissions to the secratiart of the Conference. The registration starts on Nov. 9, and the conference will be held on November 15-16 at Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

MS/4432832