According to the report, the Iranian company will buy different types of cars from Uzbek car manufacturers for a test and if they bring satisfaction, more cars will be imported in the next phase of cooperation.

According to the initial agreement, knock-down kit (CKD) parts would be imported to Iran and the final assembling stage would be conducted here, IRNA reported.

The report doesn’t specify the types of vehicles but mentions the need to renovate buses in Iran.

