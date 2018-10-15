Car imports at over 13,000 in H1

The bylaw approved at the Cabinet of Ministers on the 6-month grace period given to discharging cars at customs has been cited as one of the main reasons behind considerable import of cars into the country.

Statistics showed that car imports into the country experienced a significant growth in early 2017 in a way that 37,623 various models of cars were imported into the country in the first five months of the past Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 20, 2017), showing a 64.42 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The said issue prompted the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade to shut down the website for registering order of foreign cars with the aim of optimal management of currency resources.

Since cars’ order registration process was impossible in the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018), 70,075 various models of cars, valued at $1,838,851, were imported into the country, indicating a significant 8.66 and 8.44 percent decline in terms of volume and value respectively.

A glance at statistics released in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Sept. 21) showed that 13,642 cars, valued at $395,986,000, were imported into the country.

