Inter-parliamentary talks efficient to cement bilateral ties: Larijani

“During my trip, the ways to ease trade relations between Iran and Belarus were examined by the officials and businessmen of the two countries,” said the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani after landing in Tehran following his four-day state visit to Russia and Belarus.

“We held good negotiations and consultations over developing political and economic relations with Russia and Belarus,” Larijani added.

“In this visit, the avenues for easing commercial relations between Iran and Belarus were examined by the officials and merchants of the two countries and some mechanisms were proposed in this area which we would later do our best in the Parliament to put into practice,” he underlined.

He also recounted that a number of meetings were held on diverse areas of industry, agriculture and energy in this visit.

Larijani further noted the common views shared by Iran, Russia and Belarus on international issues and combating terrorism, adding "stability and security in the region is only possible through cooperation among all regional countries."

YNG/4397780