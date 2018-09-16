  1. Politics
16 September 2018 - 12:11

Intelligence Ministry prevents currency exit by arresting members of pyramid scheme company

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s Intelligence Ministry issued a statement on Saturday indicating that members of a pyramid scheme company have been arrested who were trying to illegally take out currency from the country.

In line with policies of Resistance Economy and fighting economic corruption, forces of Intelligence Ministry have arrested 18 leaders and active members of an illegal pyramid scheme company titled as ‘Financial’ in Fars and Hormozgan provinces, the statement reads, adding that these individuals were trying to illegally take out currency from the country and that the case will be handed over to judicial authorities.

Touching upon the seemingly seductive profits offered by such companies, the statement calls for informing the Intelligence Ministry in case any such companies are seen as active.

It also warns other members of pyramid scheme companies that any illegal act would be decisively responded.

