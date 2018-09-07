  1. Sports
Iranian shooter collects another silver in World Shooting C’ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iranian shooter Amir Mohammad Nekounam gained his second silver medal in 52nd ISSF World Shooting Championships, held in South Korea.

In 10m air rifle of men’s junior category on Friday, Nekounam collected 250.1 points in the final bout and claimed the silver medal. This is while India’s Hriday Hazarika also gained 250.1 points but with a shoot-off of 10.3 snatched the gold medal, compared to Nekounam’s 10.2 shoot-off. Grigorii Shamakov from Russian earned the bronze medal of this category with 228.6 points.

Earlier, Iranian mixed team, comprised of Amir Mohammad Nekounam and Armina Safeghian had collected a total of 497.7 points in the final of 10m air rifle mixed team junior and won the silver medal.

52nd edition of ISSF World Championships started on August 31 in Changwon, South Korea and goes through September 15. Some 1,800 shooters from 90 countries have participated in the event.

