Iran grabs silver at World Shooting C’ships

Iranian mixed team, comprised of Armina Safeghian and Amir Mohammad Nekounam, collected a total of 497.7 points in the final of 10m air rifle mixed team junior and won the silver medal while they were just 1.3 points behind their Italian rivals.

The Italian team, comprised of Sofia Benetti and Marco Suppini, edged past Iran with 499.0 points and claimed the title. The mixed team of India comprised of Shreya Agrawal and Divyansh Singh Panwar earned the bronze medal with 435.0 points.

52nd edition of ISSF World Championships started on August 31 in Changwon, South Korea and goes through September 15. Some 1,800 shooters from 90 countries have participated in the event.

MAH/IRN83023266