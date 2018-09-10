Nekounam pockets Iran’s first gold at World Shooting C’ships

In the final bout of 50m rifle 3 positions of men’s junior category, Nekounam defeated his Hunagrian rival Zalan Peklein in an all thrilling contest on Monday. The 19-year-old Iranian shooter collected 455.5 points, just shy of 0.5 point higher than Peklein and snatched the gold medal. China’s Bo Cao won the bronze medal of this division by collecting a total of 442.9 points.

Earlier in the event, Nekounam earned two silver medals as well; one in 10m air rifle of men’s junior and another in 10m air rifle mixed team junior.

The 52nd edition of ISSF World Championships started on August 31 in Changwon, South Korea and goes through September 15. Some 1,800 shooters from 90 countries are taking part in the event.

MAH/4399077