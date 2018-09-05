China to maintain, implement JCPOA confidently

US pullout from JCPOA and re-imposition of US sanctions against Iran have brought about serious challenges for Tehran-Beijing cooperation but China will maintain and implement this international deal within the framework of rules and regulations, he maintained.

Speaking at the 2nd Iran and China Relationship Perspective Conference, the ambassador said, “China is against with the unilateral sanctions against all countries according to the internal law and arbitration of foreign entities.”

The two countries of Iran and China have thus far established friendly relationship with each other which dates back to many years ago, so that Iran and China will maintain their legal and normal business ties, he reiterated.

Beijing has performed all its international commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he said, adding, “in this regard, the two countries, Iran and China will continue their cooperation practically and such amicable relationship should not be criticized.”

China is interested in strengthening and broadening its friendly relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and both countries will certainly be able to overcome ups and downs ahead of their bilateral cooperation.”

