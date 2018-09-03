‘Impressed by Iran’s measures for supporting refugees’

Filippo Grandi made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with a host of foreign ambassadors to Iran and officials of Interior Ministry in Tehran.

He said that he had been in Iran some two years ago and has continuously followed the adopted measures of Iranian government for backing refugees and that Iran’s actions in this regard has significantly impressed him.

He appreciated all the plans, services and supports which Iran provide for refugees, adding that the country is the true embodiment of responsibility towards refugees.

Describing new policies of Iran, including health insurance, as very effective, he added that implementing these policies has been so costly and international help is needed in this domain.

The commissioner called on ambassadors to get this message to their governments so as to increase their financial aid.

The number of Afghan children who are provided with education has risen from 300,000 to half a million, which was in line with the decision of the Leader to ensure that all immigrant children have the right to study, he added.

Grandi said that a draft agreement for Afghan refugees will be presented in November in Geneva and hoped that all countries help to establish a firm treaty so that all the responsibility would not be shouldered on countries like Iran.

