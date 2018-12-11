Just 10 countries, including Iran, host 56% of world’s refugees

“According to the Amnesty International, 56 percent of the world's 21 million refugees are being hosted by just 10 countries- all in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,” wrote Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baedinejad in a tweet on Monday.

He named the top refugee hosting countries, according to the Amnesty International’s report, as Jordan (2.7 m), Turkey, Pakistan, Lebanon, Iran (979,400), Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Iran is home to almost one million registered refugees, the vast majority from Afghanistan. According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, “Iran continues to set a global example through its progressive and inclusive refugee policies, but the country needs more support hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world.”

During his recent visit to Iran, Grandi also hailed the country's generous policies, which are “oriented towards the inclusion of refugees in national services and the economy, including through access to the national health insurance scheme, permission to work in a range of occupations and documentation.”

In a ground-breaking move, since 2015, all Afghan children, regardless of status, have also had access to primary and secondary education, he added.

MS