  1. Politics
2 September 2018 - 21:14

Leader:

Still no war on the horizon based on political calculations

Still no war on the horizon based on political calculations

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei says that based on political calculations there is no war on the horizon, calling strengthening the air defense capabilities.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Sunday afternoon on the occasion of the National Air Defense Day and in a meeting with officials of the Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base.   

The Leader of the Islamic Republic said that Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base is one of the most important part of Iranian armed forces that are at the forefront of the fight against enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that there is no war on the horizon based on political calculations. Meanwhile, he said that the armed forces need to remain vigilant and enhance their capabilities and equipment.

KI/4392032

News Code 137386
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News