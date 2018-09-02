Still no war on the horizon based on political calculations

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Sunday afternoon on the occasion of the National Air Defense Day and in a meeting with officials of the Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base.

The Leader of the Islamic Republic said that Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base is one of the most important part of Iranian armed forces that are at the forefront of the fight against enemies.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that there is no war on the horizon based on political calculations. Meanwhile, he said that the armed forces need to remain vigilant and enhance their capabilities and equipment.

