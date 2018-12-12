Iran natl. water polo team to hold friendlies with S Korean team

Following an official invitation by South Korea’s Water Polo Federation, Iran’s team, comprised of 14 players, departed for Seoul to take part in a joint training camp with the South Korean team.

The invitation comes after the Iranian players displayed a dazzling performance in the Asian games in September.

The national team won the bronze medal in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, which marked its first victory in the tournament after 44 years. The last time that Iran water polo had won a medal in the Asian games was in the 17th edition of the competitions, which was held in the Iranian capital Tehran in 1974.

MR/4482981