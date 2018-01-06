Defense industry backing Iran’s naval fleet

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari reassured Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi that marine industry of Iran is a full supporter of Iran’s Navy.

“Today, the defense ministry's marine industries organization, with its capabilities in various military and civilian sectors, has been able to use its scientific and technical capabilities to support and act as a powerful arm of the Navy's fleets,” said Managing director of Iranian Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari.

The Iranian official of defense industry made the remarks on Saturday while meeting with Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

Recounting the status of the Iranian defense ministry's marine industries organization, Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari gave a full account of the activities, plans, and projects undergoing in the marine industries organization.

“The whole defense industry of Iran, especially the defense ministry's marine industries organization, makes the armed forces of the country proud, and what they do is moving beyond borders with hard toil,” asserted the Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi in the same meeting.

“Iranian defense ministry's marine industries organization and the Navy of Iran are both the members of the same family and no border divides them apart,” reassured the Navy’s commander.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have to keep their solidarity and national approach to strengthen the Establishment and create deterrent power,” Mr. Khanzadi added.

