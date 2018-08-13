Trilateral talks underway for exporting electricity to Russia

In this regard, a trilateral talk has started between ‘Iran and Armenia’ and ‘Iran and Azerbaijan Republic’ to export electricity to Russia, he reiterated.

Turning to the connection of Iran’s power grid to Europe, the energy minister said, “we follow up the issue of connection of Iran’s power grid to Europe seriously, so that various scenarios have been considered in this regard.”

In response to a question on the future of exchange of electricity with regional countries especially neighboring Iraq, he said, “the Ministry of Energy has planned to exchange power and energy with all neighboring countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq.”

Turning to the power export cut in the second three months of the current year, Ardakanian said, “we could not export electricity to Iran’s neighboring countries in the same period due to the immethodical power peaks.”

The Ministry of Energy will resume export of electricity to neighboring countries once the domestic power demand is fully met, he emphasized.

