1 September 2018 - 13:51

‘The Skier’ goes to Irish Film Institute

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘The Skier’ directed by Fereydoun Najafi has made it into the screening program of 2018 Irish Film Institute in Ireland.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

The Irish Film Institute, according to the festival's website, is Ireland’s national cultural institution for film. It provides audiences throughout Ireland with access to the finest independent, Irish and international cinema.

The family section of the festival will be held on August 31 to September 2 in Dublin, Ireland.

