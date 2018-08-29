“Enemies must know Persian Gulf is not a suitable place for their conflicts”

“Thanks to the presence of the Navy of Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC Navy), the enemies get nervous before they enter the Strait of Hormuz. They have acted in accordance with the international last since last year, otherwise they would have faced the IRGC Navy forces,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said in the 21st National Gathering of Commanders, and Directors of IRGC Navy in the northwestern city of Mashhad on Wednesday.

Saying that the Persian Gulf is our ‘home and our homeland’ and the enemies are 'unwanted guests' there, he added that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic are ready to fight the enemies.

“Enemies should know that the Persian Gulf is not a suitable place for war and conflict. Whenever an ignorant guy in the United States gives the order to start a war, as the [military]experts have also said they are not capable of confronting the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Bagheri asserted.

Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces further noted that the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is happy with the cooperation and coordination between the IRGC Navy and the Army Navy, adding that the enemies seek to divide the Iranians and make them disappointed in the Islamic Republic with the cruel sanctions.

KI/4388866