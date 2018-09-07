  1. Politics
7 September 2018 - 14:16

US warships cause insecurity, environmental challenges in region: cmdr.

US warships cause insecurity, environmental challenges in region: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy said that the presence of the US warships in the region not only undermines the security of the regional countries, but also poses environmental problems to the waters.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on Thursday night in Jahrom, Fars province.

Forces of the Arrogance gathered in the Persian Gulf does not ensure security, while it is the Islamic Republic that has provided security in the area, he added.

The commander also highlighted the need to increase convergence between countries of the Persian Gulf region.

He went on to say that enemies have activated their media against Iran but their measure will not be effective.

MAH/FAR13970616000188

News Code 137526

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News