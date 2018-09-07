US warships cause insecurity, environmental challenges in region: cmdr.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on Thursday night in Jahrom, Fars province.

Forces of the Arrogance gathered in the Persian Gulf does not ensure security, while it is the Islamic Republic that has provided security in the area, he added.

The commander also highlighted the need to increase convergence between countries of the Persian Gulf region.

He went on to say that enemies have activated their media against Iran but their measure will not be effective.

