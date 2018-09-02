Parliament doubtful about impeaching education minister

“A group of MPs have cabled a letter to the Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani calling for ruling out the impeachment of Iranian Minister of Education Seyyed Mohammad Bat'haei from the agenda,” recounted Hossein Maghsoudi, the Iranian Member of Parliament from the Constituency of Sabzevar, on Sunday.

The bill proposing the articles of impeachment against education minister was submitted to the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board just a couple of days earlier on Wednesday.

The legislator added that the approaching outset of the new educational year was one of the reasons that some MPs consider the impeachment to be against the interests of the nation.

“A host of MPs and I sent a letter to the parliament speaker today demanding not to hold the impeachment session and most probably the impeachment will be cancelled,” he underlined.

The bill was signed by 20 Members of Parliament and according to article 225 of the internal regulations of the Parliament.

The curb in allocations for the education ministry, decrease in the allocations for renovating and reconstructing old schools, undermining the efficacy of Farhangian University with hiring servicemen, forgery of some content in course books, untimely involvement of Farhangian University in election campaigns, lack of abidance by the plans promised on the day of wining the confidence vote from the Parliament, negligence toward local languages, irresponsible behavior about some accidents at some schools and mismanaging some other schools were the main areas of impeachment articles.

These areas of concern had already been discussed in the Iranian Parliament’s commission for education and research but the commission was not convinced with the answers offered by the minister.

According to an earlier announcement of the presiding board, the impeachment is slated to be held on Tuesday.

