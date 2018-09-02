Referring Rouhani’s case to Judiciary dropped for now: MP

Speaking to Tasnim on Sunday, Asadollah Abbasi said the Parliament’s presiding board has come to the conclusion that President Hassan Rouhani’s case should not be refereed to the Judiciary for now, because he has not committed an act of refusing to abide by law in relation to his administration’s handling of the country’s economic situation.

Rouhani took lawmakers’ questions over economic woes on August 28. The president’s answers to four out of five questions failed to convince lawmakers, who were inquiring about his government’s combating of smuggling, a high unemployment rate, severe economic downturn, and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial.

According to Article 213 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, a report on the questions and the president’s answers that fail to convince lawmakers will be referred to the Judiciary, in case that Parliament can prove there has been a violation of law or a refusal of abiding by law on the president’s part.

Abbasi maintained that Rouhani’s case has been dropped for now, unless the questioners can present documents to confirm the president’s act of refusal to abide by law.

He added that Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani was of the same opinion that Rouhani’s failure to convince the lawmakers was not so severe as to be considered as a crime.

“We reached the conclusion that there has been no deliberation [on Rouhani’s administration part] that the country’s economy has gotten into this situation,” he added.

According to him, the Parliament’s presiding board is in charge of giving the final say on Rouhani’s case.

