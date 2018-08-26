Foreign specialists arrived in Syria to stage chemical attack

Foreign specialists arrived in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria for staging chemical weapons attack, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

After staging chemical attacks in Syria, people dressed like White Helmets as part of a plan to film videos for Middle East and English-language media, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the most populated area of Kafr Zita, preparations are being made for a group of residents brought from the north of the province to participate in the staging of an "attack" of allegedly chemical munitions and bombs by Syrian government forces, staged assistance by mimicked ‘rescuers' from the "White Helmets" and the shooting of video for distribution to the Middle East and English-language media," he said.

Konashenkov noted that in this way, large provocations are being prepared in Syria involving the use of poisonous substances for the destabilization of communities and the disruption of the steady dynamics of the ongoing peace process.

"There are plans to launch rockets carrying poisonous substances on the settlement of Kafr Zita, located 6 km south of Habit, within two days," he added.

Recently, Russian military said that the militants are preparing to use chemical weapons in Syria, and the US can use this as a reason for a new attack on Syrian state facilities.

MNA/SPUTNIK