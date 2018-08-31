Zarif says Russia is not negotiating with US on Iran’s behalf

In response to the question whether Russians are in their talks with the US government on behalf of Iran, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Islamic Republic of Iran government official website ‘Dolat.ir’ said such rumors are completely unfounded.

The rumors began when the US National Security Adviser John Bolton claimed that the Russians had asked the Americans not to impose the second part of the sanctions on Iran in exchange for its complete withdrawal from Syria.

Zarif added that "Americans have repeatedly made such baseless claims," emphasizing “Russia is not negotiating with the United States on behalf of Iran and if Iran wants to negotiate one day, it has the ability to do so on its own.”

“The US behavior towards the JCPOA has created a lack of trust in the US. What the US is doing is aimed at creating a politically-charged atmosphere and waging a psychological warfare," Iranian foreign minister said.

"Once the use of political tools exceeds a certain level, it will backfire. We can already see that the appraoch has backfired in Europe," he added.

Zarif further pointed out that "if we act smartly, we can pass this stage even stronger than before.”

