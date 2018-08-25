Russia says Britons to stage chemical attack in Syria to blame Assad

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, militants arriving in Syria's Idlib after undergoing training by UK private military company Olive.

The Russian Defense Ministry says the United States, the United Kingdom and France of preparing to carry out new strikes against Syria under the pretext of chemical weapons use by the Syrian government forces.

According to ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, militants in the Idlib province are preparing to stage the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the government.

A group of militants trained under the guidance by British private military company Olive to work with poisonous substances has arrived in Idlib, the ministry said.

MNA/SPUTNIK