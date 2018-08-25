IFLA WLIC session kicks off with Iran’s participation

‘Transform Libraries, Transform Societies’ is the slogan of this congress which ends on August 30.

An Iranian delegation, comprising of deputy director of National Library and Archive of Iran’s in IT and Research Fariborz Khosravi and a number of university professors have participated in the event.

“Libraries, and the services they offer, are built on values. IFLA, as the global voice of libraries, has always taken a strong position in favor of fundamental freedoms, and in promoting the principles of access, empowerment, and non-discrimination. From the annual World Library and Information Congress to the day-to-day work of our members around the globe, the library community defends and promotes these principles. The literate, informed and participatory societies that we seek to create depend on free expression and access to information through high quality library services, open for all,” said IFLA Secretary General Gerald Leitner in the opening session, official website of IFLA reported.

“WLIC can be the start of a dialogue which serves to strengthen the resolve and voice of librarians, underline the values of libraries, and the importance of the services they provide,” he added elsewhere.

According to IFLA, WLIC brings together over 3,500 participants from more than 120 countries. It sets the international agenda for the profession and offers opportunities for networking and professional development to all delegates. The congress also offers an international trade exhibition with over 80 exhibitors and an exhibition of approximately 1000 m2 (square metres). The combined buying power of all delegates can be estimated at more than 1.2 billion dollars.

